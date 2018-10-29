At least one policeman and civilian were killed in a suicide explosion bombing outside the offices of Afghanistan’s election body in Kabul on Monday morning, TOLOnews reported, quoting police. Four people sustained injuries in the bombing. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack

The attack came after officials at the Independent Election Commission began counting votes cast during parliamentary polls last week, according to Reuters.

“The suicide bomber blew himself up next to a car of an IEC [Independent Election Commission] staff member that was parked near a police checkpoint,” said an election body official. The number of people who were present at the site at the time of the attack is not clear. The incident took place at 8.15 am local time (9.15 am Indian time).

Police said the suicide bomber was on foot and detonated the explosives near the gate of the offices. The Election Commission said at least one policeman and one civilian were killed and five of its staff members were injured.

