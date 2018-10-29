India and Japan on Monday signed six agreements after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, PTI reported. These included pacts on a high-speed train project and naval cooperation. Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit.

Both nations also agreed to hold a 2+2 dialogue between their foreign and defence minister. “The aim of this is to further work towards world peace and stability,” Modi said. “We both agree that from digital partnership to cyberspace, health, defence, ocean to space, in every field we will strengthen our partnership.”

During the 13th annual summit, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and explored new areas of cooperation. Both countries agreed to focus on developing stronger partnerships in other parts of the world, including the Indo-Pacific, South Asia, and Africa.

Modi and Abe reviewed the progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, being developed in collaboration with Japan, and the countries sides signed an agreement on yen loan for the project. They also signed a pact on implementing an arrangement for further cooperation between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force.

Before the delegation-level talks, Modi addressed a “Make in India” seminar in Tokyo, where he explained the steps taken by the Indian government to improve the ease of doing business and the ease of living for citizens. Modi applauded Japan’s contributions to several important industrial projects in India, adding that India’s rising economy, fast growing middle class and young demography offers many new opportunities to Japanese investors. In this context, he spoke about low-cost manufacturing, the information technology industry, and electric mobility, among other sectors.

Modi urged Japan’s medium, small and micro enterprises to explore business opportunities in India, promising a more conducive environment to consolidate bilateral trade ties. “It’s not only big companies but micro, small and medium enterprises that are welcome to India,” he said. “Through MSMEs, too, Japanese entrepreneurs can take their businesses to new highs.”

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo and said that India is undergoing a transformative phase and making tremendous progress in the field of digital infrastructure. “The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services [to] humanity,” he said. “The policies being made in India and the work that is being done towards public welfare...for these, the nation is being felicitated today.”