Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India is undergoing a transformative phase and was making tremendous progress in the field of digital infrastructure. Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Sunday in Yamanashi city.

The prime minister was addressing the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. “India is going through a massive transformative phase today,” Modi said, according to ANI. “The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services [to] humanity. The policies being made in India and the work that is being done towards public welfare...for these, the nation is being felicitated today.”

He said India is becoming a global hub, especially in the field of electronics and automobile manufacturing. “Make In India [has] emerged as global brand today,” Modi said. “We are manufacturing quality products not only for India but for the world...We are rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing.”

The prime minister also hailed Indian scientists for launching over 100 satellites into space on a single mission in 2017, setting a world record. In 2014, Russia had launched 37 satellites in a single go. “We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense,” Modi added. “India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022. It will be Indian in all ways and one travelling in it will also be an Indian.”

He also extended Diwali greetings to the Indian community in Japan, asking them to “spread the light in Japan and in every corner of the world”.

He added that on Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, India will grab the attention of the entire world with the inauguration of the freedom fighter’s statue in Gujarat’s Narmada district. The statue of unity has been built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore. At 182 meters, it will be the tallest in the world.

