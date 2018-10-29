The police in the city of Atlanta in the United States on Monday intercepted a “suspicious package” addressed to CNN, the news channel reported. The package was intercepted at a post office in the vicinity of the channel’s worldwide headquarters.

This comes days after the arrest of 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who allegedly mailed a series of handmade bombs to Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump. Sayoc has been charged with five counts of federal crime.

The package intercepted on Monday is reportedly the third addressed to CNN in a week, and appears similar to the others that have been confiscated. The package “was intercepted at an Atlanta post office,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a memo to staffers. “There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.”

Atlanta Police said several roads were closed to traffic on account of the investigation into the matter.

Former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joseph Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, liberal philanthropist and financier George Soros, and actor Robert De Niro are among those who Sayoc sent the packages to last week.