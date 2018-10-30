The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested a man in Kunzer in the state’s Baramulla district with raping his daughter. The police said medical examination had confirmed sexual assault.

The 50-year-old man, a daily wage worker on a farm in Gulmarg, was arrested after his son complained to the police and told them that his 21-year-old sister had been raped multiple times by their father in the past few months, The Tribune reported. The woman is now reportedly 12-weeks pregnant.

“During the course of investigation, the statements of the victim and other witnesses under relevant provisions of law were recorded,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. “The medical examination of the victim has prima facie confirmed rape.”