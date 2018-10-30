The Pakistani Parliament on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning alleged atrocities committed by Indian security forces in Kashmir, Dawn reported. Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Aman Gandapur presented the resolution in the National Assembly.

“This house condemns Indian atrocities and aggression [in Kashmir],” the resolution read. “The international community should [take] notice of Indian aggression and violations of human rights.”

Pakistan has raised the Kashmir dispute at several sessions of the United Nations in New York in recent times, accusing Indian forces of committing human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi has condemned Islamabad’s moves, saying no amount of “empty rhetoric” will change the reality that Kashmir is an inalienable part of India. India has also accused Pakistan of attempting to spread a false narrative about Kashmir, calling Islamabad a “hub of terrorism”.

Last week, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deaths of Kashmiris “by Indian security forces”. “It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” Khan had tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs criticised his comments, saying the Pakistani leadership should “look inwards and address its own issues”. “The remarks made by Pakistan’s prime minister in his tweet today are deeply regrettable,” ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.