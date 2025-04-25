Bhindi Salan by Ritu Dalmia

Bhindi (okra) is the vegetable equivalent of that girl in school who got along with everyone and took part in all competitions. Celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia’s bhindi salan is a hybrid tweak of the desi favourite.

Ingredients

300 g okra, slit

¼ cup tamarind pulp

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

½ tsp sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tsp crushed peanuts for garnish

Water

Spices for the tadka

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp black mustard seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida

For the paste

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup toasted peanuts

2 medium-sized tomatoes, blanched

½-inch ginger

½ tsp cumin seeds

2–3 green chillies

2 tsp sesame seeds

Preparation

Blend all the ingredients for the paste in a food blender till smooth and keep aside.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 2 tbsp oil.

Add fenugreek, mustard and asafoetida.

When the spices start to sputter, add the paste and cook on low flame till the oil starts floating on top.

Add tamarind paste, salt, lemon juice, sugar and some water and cook on low heat again.

In a separate pan, heat oil and fry the slit okra.

Mix the fried okra with the paste and cook for another few minutes.

Garnish with the peanuts, coriander and sesame seeds and serve with parathas or rice.

Not-So-Authentic Street-Style Thai Flat Noodles by Kelvin Cheung

If you’re craving noodles but can’t handle the guilt of overindulging, grab a bowl of celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung’s gluten-free noodles drenched in dark soy sauce, oyster sauce and flavourful coconut aminos, with egg for a little protein punch.

Ingredients

1 cup fresh wide, flat rice noodles, soaked overnight

1 onion, julienned

2 garlic cloves, sliced

3 scallions cut into sticks

1 cup curry leaves

1 egg

2 tbsp gluten-free sweet dark soy sauce

2 tbsp gluten-free oyster sauce

4 tbsp coconut aminos

Preparation

Prepare your rice noodles by soaking them in cold water for a few hours or overnight. Use your fingers to separate each noodle if they are stuck together.

Put oil in a wok and place it on high heat. Sear noodles until they get a slight crispy texture and season with 2 tbsp coconut aminos.

Set noodles aside.

Add the onions, spring onions and curry leaves and sauté until all the vegetables are cooked.

Push the vegetables to the side, forming a ring around the rim. Put more oil, and once hot, crack an egg into the wok.

Scramble the egg while the vegetables are still cooking on the rim.

Push the egg to the side and put the rice noodles back into the wok.

Season with dark soy sauce and oyster sauce.

Mix everything together and stir-fry until the sauce is fully absorbed and begins to caramelise.

Taste to check seasoning and serve immediately with a wedge of lime, lemon and your favourite hot sauce.

Excerpted with permission from What’s in Your Dabba: Celebrities, Chefs and Foodies Share Their Favourite Easy Recipes, Tweak Books/Juggernaut.