Two people who fell to their deaths last week in Yosemite National Park in the United States were identified on Monday as a married couple from India, reported the San Francisco Chronicle. Yosemite is located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell 800 feet from Taft Point, a popular tourist spot that offers spectacular views of the Yosemite Valley and the Yosemite Falls.

Rangers recovered their bodies on the steep terrain below Taft Point on Thursday, said park spokesperson Jamie Richards. Visitors had spotted the corpses a day earlier. “We still do not know what caused them to fall,” Richards said. “We’re trying to understand what happened. We may never know, [but] from everything we see, this was a tragic fall.”

The two had recently moved to New York. Six months ago Viswanath started a new job at Cisco Systems, based in California’s San Jose, according to an unidentified friend. They had studied computer science and engineering at the College of Engineering in Kerala’s Chengannur before coming to the US.

According to Richards, 10 people have died in the park so far this year. Six of those visitors fell to their deaths.