Senior Central Bureau of Investigation officer AK Bassi, who was investigating Special Director Rakesh Asthana, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the government’s decision to transfer him to Port Blair in the Andaman Islands last week. He also sought a Special Investigating Team inquiry into the charges against Asthana.

In a petition to the top court, the deputy superintendent of police said he has incriminating evidence against Asthana in a bribery case and asked the court to call for evidence of technical surveillance. The court, however, refused an urgent hearing of his plea.

“The transfer order is vitiated by malafide, and interference in the fair and impartial investigation of pending case(s) and intended to penalise and victimise an officer for his honesty and integrity,” Bassi said in his petition.

Bassi was transferred along with others on October 24, a day after after the Centre sent CBI Director Alok Verma and his second-in-command Asthana on leave, and appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director. Verma and Asthana are locked in a power tussle and both have accused each other of accepting bribes.

Meanwhile, the top court asked the police to provide security to Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Sana, who has accused Asthana of accepting kickbacks. Sana moved the top court seeking police protection on Monday. In his petition, Sana said he feared for his life and sought security cover for the duration of the inquiry against Asthana. He also urged the court to stay the investigative agency’s notice summoning him for interrogation.