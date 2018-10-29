A businessman who has accused Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana of accepting bribes moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking police protection, PTI reported.

In his petition, Hyderabad-based Satish Sana expressed fear for his life and sought security cover for the duration of the inquiry against Asthana. He has also urged the court to stay the investigative agency’s notice summoning him for interrogation.

The CBI on October 15 named Asthana – its second in command – in a First Information Report, accusing him of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe in a case from businessman Moin Qureshi, who is an accused in multiple money laundering and corruption cases. Sana told a magistrate on October 4 that Asthana was trying to hush up the case against Qureshi in return for kickbacks.

The Centre last week sent both Asthana and CBI Director Alok Verma on leave after corruption allegations emerged against them.

Sana accused the CBI of moving “in haste” to issue him a notice to attend the proceedings on October 29. The investigative agency issued the notice after the Supreme Court directed the Central Vigilance Commission on October 26 to conclude its inquiry against Verma within two weeks under the supervision of former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik.

“This notice dated October 26 was pasted at the door of the residence of the applicant at Hyderabad at 5.30 pm on the same day,” the Hyderabad-based businessman said in his petition. “It is submitted while the initial investigating officer was AK Bassi, DSP [deputy superintendent of police], CBI, the present notice has been sent by Satish Dagar, SP [superintendent of police], CBI, the new investigating officer.”

Dagar, CBI Deputy Inspector General Tarun Gauba and Joint Director V Murugesan are investigating the charges against Asthana.

“Without casting any aspersions on the present investigating officer, the applicant fears that the change in IO and other surrounding circumstances may put his life in danger and therefore seeks a direction to the Hyderabad SP to provide police protection to the applicant till such time as the inquiry mandated by the top court is completed,” Sana said in his plea.

He also requested that the interrogation take place only under Justice AK Patnaik’s supervision. The businessman said he has written a letter to the judge expressing his willingness to have the statement recorded in his presence. Sana said he was willing to cooperate and travel to Delhi depending on the former judge’s instructions.

“It is submitted that the applicant fears that he will be intimidated and threatened to withdraw/modify his statements already made,” said the petition. “In case the CBI is permitted to question him without supervision, the applicant perceives imminent threat to his life and personal liberty.”