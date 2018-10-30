The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case to a high-security jail in Punjab’s Patiala district, PTI reported. He is currently lodged in Bihar’s Badarpur jail.

The alleged sexual exploitation of children in the shelter came to light after Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in Bihar in April. The audit had been ordered by the state government, which filed a first information report against 11 people, including Thakur, on May 31. A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates.

The top court had earlier issued Thakur a notice and asked why he should not be shifted out of Bihar. “What is the Bihar government doing?” the bench had said. “Brajesh Thakur is a very influential man.”

The Supreme Court also asked the Bihar Police why former state minister Manju Verma has not been arrested in connection with a case where ammunition was recovered from the shelter home. “Just because she [Verma] happens to be cabinet minister doesn’t make her above the law. The whole thing is highly suspicious,” said the bench. “Why has she not been arrested? It’s too much. Nobody is bothered about the law.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a list by Wednesday of Central Bureau of Investigation officers who have been part of the investigation since September 20, ANI reported.

A bench of Justices MB Lokur, SA Nazeer and Deepak Gupta expressed shock after being informed that girls in the shelter home were given drugs. “These girls are being injected with drugs so that they can be raped. What is this going on?” the bench asked.

Last week, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that the details of the investigation into the rapes were “horrible” and “scary”.

Manju Verma’s husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, on Monday surrendered in a local court in Begusarai. In September, the Supreme Court had asked Bihar Police to investigate the couple in connection with the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their possession. Chandrashekhar Verma will also be questioned about his alleged links with Thakur. The wife of one of the accused in the case had alleged that Chandrashekhar Verma use to visit the shelter home regularly.