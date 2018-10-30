A fire broke out in a slum opposite the Bandra Fire Station in Mumbai on Tuesday, ANI reported. The blaze, categorised as Level 3, started at Lalmati area on Nagardas Road. No casualties have been reported yet.

Nine fire tenders were trying to bring the fire under control and rescue operations are currently underway.

The fire was reported at 11.50 am in Nargis Dutt Nagar slum, the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement. “A joint team of fire brigade, ward staffers and Mumbai Police personnel has been mobilised to douse the flames,” the cell said, according to PTI.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bandra MLA Ashish Shelar said a cylinder blast may have triggered the fire.

In October 2017, a fire broke out at a slum in Behrampada locality near Bandra railway station. One civilian and a firefighter were injured in the incident.