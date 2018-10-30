Video journalist Achyutanand Sahu from state broadcaster Doordarshan and two police officers were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in a Maoist attack on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the district’s Aranpur area, ANI reported.

“Today our patrolling party was ambushed by Naxals in Aranpur,” Deputy Inspector General of Police P Sundar Raj told ANI. “Two of our personnel were martyred, and a DD cameraman was also injured and later succumbed. Two more personnel injured.”

Sundar Raj identified the dead police officers as Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap and Assistant Constable Mangalu, PTI reported. The injured personnel were taken to hospital for treatment.

The state is scheduled to go to the polls in two phases on November 12 and November 20.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said the ministry stands in solidarity with family of the cameraman. “We salute all those mediapersons who go for coverage in such dangerous situations, remember their bravery,” he said, according to ANI.

The Mumbai Press Club described the attack as a “highly condemnable act of violence”. “We condemn the killing and demand protection for mediapersons reporting from Naxal-affected areas,” it said.

