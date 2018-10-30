The Supreme Court on Tuesday modified its earlier order that allowed firecrackers to be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, PTI reported. Although the timing will be modified in places like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, it will not exceed two hours a day, said the court.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking to extend the timing to burst firecrackers. The state government said that bursting of firecrackers should be allowed between 4.30 am and 6.30 am on Diwali as a few states celebrate the festival in the morning.

A bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan also clarified that the court had allowed the use of green crackers only in Delhi and the National Capital Region and was not applicable to the rest of the country.

Last week, the top court said firecrackers can be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals, except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s night, when they will be allowed between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am. The court refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, allowing the use of “green crackers”.

Firecracker manufacturers in the production hub of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu said they would file a review plea against the Supreme Court’s order allowing only the use of “green crackers”. The Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association said there “was no such thing”.

Green crackers cause minimal toxicity and minimal fumes, according to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.