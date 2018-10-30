Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday mistakenly referred to Mizoram as Manipur in a Twitter post where he shared the link of a media report celebrating the achievements of girls in Mizoram. The tweet has since been deleted from his account.

Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology cell chief Amit Malviya posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet. “It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic,” he said.

Mizoram is one of the five states where Assembly elections are due next month. The state will vote on November 28, and the votes will be counted on December 11.

Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic! pic.twitter.com/ydq0vwfcse — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2018

Malviya also advised Gandhi to write a hundred times, “Mizoram and Manipur are two different states in the North East of India and I will remember that for the rest of my term as President of the Congress party!”

In June, Gandhi was criticised on social media after making a dubious claim that the Coca Cola founder started out selling shikanji (lemonade) in the United States, while fast food giant McDonald’s founder first ran a dhaba. Gandhi was speaking at a national convention for Other Backward Classes leaders organised by the Congress and made the remarks ostensibly to imply that the BJP was not doing enough to improve the condition of the backward classes.