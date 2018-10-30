At least two suspected militants died following a gunfight with government forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, ANI reported. Security forces are looking for more bodies at the site in Tral region’s Chankitar village.

The gunfight broke out on Tuesday afternoon after the forces launched a cordon-and-search operation based on a tip that three militants were in the area, the Greater Kashmir reported. The encounter stopped after the Indian forces detonated the houses that the suspected militants were trapped in.

An official said the identity of the suspected militants has not yet been ascertained but they belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. A sniper rifle was also recovered from the site.

“Citizens are requested not to venture inside encounter zone, it can be dangerous due to stray explosive materials,” the police said, according to ANI. “People are requested to cooperate with police till area is completely sanitised and cleared of all explosives materials, if any.”

Last week, seven civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district during a blast at an encounter site.