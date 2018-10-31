A police official who was injured in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district died early on Wednesday, ANI reported. Assistant Constable Rakesh Kaushal succumbed to injuries a day after the ambush.

The toll in the attack has now increased to four. Video journalist Achyutanand Sahu from state broadcaster Doordarshan and two police officers were killed in the attack on Tuesday morning. The police officers who died earlier were identified as Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap and Assistant Constable Mangalu.

Additional Superintendent of Police GN Baghel told Scroll.in that a bullet had pierced Kaushal’s chest. Constable Vishnu Netam, who was also injured, is currently stable.

The attack took place around 10.30 am close to Nilawaya village. The patrol party, comprising Sahu and 10 police personnel, was on a search operation and had no prior information about the movement of Naxals in the area, said Baghel.

Special Director General of Police DM Awasthi said at least 10 improvised explosive devices were found and defused at the site.