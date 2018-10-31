Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday announced that the 18 Tamil Nadu legislators whose disqualification was upheld by the Madras High Court last week will not appeal against the verdict, The New Indian Express reported.

They will instead contest bye-elections, he announced, adding that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will not be able to win any seat even if they bribe voters with lakhs of rupees, according to Thanthi TV.

Last week, Thanga Tamil Selvan, one of the rebel AIADMK MLAs, had said they will move the Supreme Court against the order within 30 to 90 days. Selvan had told reporters in Madurai that the group’s lawyer had pointed out several flaws in the High Court order. He said the decision to appeal against the verdict was “unanimous” and accepted with “joy” by all the 18 MLAs.

TTV Dhinakaran announces that the 18 disqualified MLAs will not challenge Madras HC verdict ; instead they will face by-elections @NewIndianXpress — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) October 31, 2018

The Madras High Court on Thursday upheld Speaker P Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify them after the legislators had sided with ousted party leader TTV Dhinakaran in September 2017. This brought the Assembly’s effective strength down to 214 and the majority mark to 107. With the court’s verdict, there is no current threat to Palaniswami’s government. The government could have collapsed had the court reinstated the MLAs.

AIADMK’s top leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday extended an olive branch to the rebel legislators. “We invite you with love and affection to again join the massive people’s movement nurtured by Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma,” they said in a statement. Palaniswami is the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, while Panneerselvam is his deputy. They also asked cadres to “understand the reality” of the Madras High Court judgement.

On Monday, the AIADMK asked the 18 former legislators to “kneel” and “apologise” at the memorial of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa before returning to the party. The party mouthpiece Namathu Amma credited the MLAs’ victory in the 2016 Assembly elections to Jayalalithaa and asked them to “deeply repent” their action of having sided with Dhinakaran.