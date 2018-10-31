A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on a bail petition moved by Central Bureau of Investigation’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, ANI reported. Kumar, who was arrested on October 22 in connection with a bribery case, was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday for 14 days.

Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann said he will pass an order later in the day after hearing the arguments of both sides, PTI reported. The CBI did not oppose his bail petition.

During the hearing, Kumar’s lawyer said in court that the CBI had violated every rule in his arrest in connection with the bribery case and that the irony is that the person who followed the rule is in jail.

In his bail application, Kumar urged the court to free him, saying his custody under the CBI was illegal. The petition said the CBI officers who arrested him did not have valid search warrants when they raided his office and home.

On Tuesday, Kumar’s lawyer told the court that the agency was tampering with and fabricating evidence. He said a case of theft and extortion should be filed against CBI officials investigating the case. He alleged that the officials seized eight mobile phones, an iPad and his son’s laptop, but recorded only one mobile phone in the seizure memo.

CBI bribery case: Delhi's Patiala House Court reserves the order on the bail plea of CBI DSP Devender Kumar. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

Kumar has been accused of forging the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, a key witness in the bribery case involving CBI official Rakesh Asthana. Special Director Asthana was sent on leave last week along with Director Alok Verma after they accused each other of corruption.

Sana had allegedly paid bribes to get relief in the case. Asthana is accused of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe from him to scuttle an investigation into businessman Moin Qureshi, who is an accused in multiple corruption cases.