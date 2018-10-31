Two people were killed and two were injured when unidentified people opened fire in a shop at a shopping mall in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Wednesday afternoon, reported ANI. The two people injured are said to be in critical condition.

Police said they are examining closed-circuit television footage at the JHV Mall under the Cantonment police station limits and an investigation is under way.

According to The Times of India, four unidentified people opened fire at the employees of a shop in the mall and then fled. Four of shop employees were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead.

An argument broke out between the employees of the shop and customers which led to the shooting, according to News18. Police and administrative officials, including the district magistrate, arrived at the spot soon after the incident.

Police says, "2 people have died in the incident, we are examining the CCTV footage and a thorough investigation will be done."