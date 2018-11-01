Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, whose party is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance, said on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar had told him that he did not want to continue as the chief minister of Bihar after the 2020 Assembly polls in the state. Kushwaha, the chief of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, claimed that Kumar said he has reached “a saturation point in power” and is now willing to step down, NDTV reported.

Kumar has been the chief minister of Bihar since 2005. Kushwaha, however, stressed that his statement should not be interpreted as demanding the chief minister’s resignation.

“Nitish Kumar doesn’t want to be the next chief minister of Bihar,” he said, according to The Hindu. “He personally told me that how long will he hold on to the post. He wants to quit.” Kushwaha, while speaking at an event on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 143rd birth anniversary, said Kumar was like an elder brother to him and that “nobody knows Kumar from a closer quarter than me”.

However, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar rubbished Kushwaha’s statement, saying Kumar was chief minister “by virtue of people’s mandate and the legislators’ choice”, the Hindustan Times reported.

Kushwaha asked why his party was not inducted in the cabinet when the Janata Dal (United) joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance in July 2017. The Union minister is reportedly upset with the coalition for not assuring his party a respectable seat-sharing deal for the 2019 elections.

On October 26, BJP President Amit Shah had announced equal seat sharing with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar during the 2019 General Elections. Shah said the alliance’s other members will get a “respectable seat share” and that the exact break-up will be announced soon. Kushwaha said the seat-sharing arrangement has not been finalised yet.