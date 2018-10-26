Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Friday announced an alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), with the parties contesting for an equal number of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shah said the pre-poll alliance’s other members will get a “respectable seat share” and that the exact break up will be announced soon, ANI reported.

Shah said the seat-sharing negotiations with all allies have concluded. “The Nitish Kumar government will work for the cause of the people of Bihar,” Shah said.

It has been decided that BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar. Other allies will also get a respectable seat share. Numbers will be announced in a few days: BJP President Amit Shah after meeting Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/BhzM7pmZON — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Earlier in the day, reports said that Kumar and the party’s newly appointed vice president Prashant Kishor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in New Delhi.

There was speculation around June and July about the Janata Dal (United) wanting a larger share of seats but Kumar had denied the reports and blamed it on leaders making statements out of turn.