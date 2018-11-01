The Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared drought in 151 talukas across 26 districts, reported The Indian Express. Of these talukas, 112 are under “severe drought” category and 39 under “medium drought”.

Eight of the 26 districts are in Vidarbha region, another eight in Marathwada, five in North Maharashtra, four in West Maharashtra and one in the Konkan region. On October 24, the state government had declared 182 talukas out of 355 drought-prone.

In the talukas where “severe drought” has been declared, more than 60% of crops have been damaged, while more than 33.5% crops have been damaged in talukas facing “moderate drought”, reported Hindustan Times.

“The drought has been declared after ground verification and on the basis of indicators like rainfall deficit, reservoir storage, groundwater index and soil moisture,” an unidentified official of the Revenue Department said, according to India Today.

The state government will begin relief measures for farmers, such as waiving farm loans, granting exemptions in land revenue, a 33.5% concession on electricity bills of agriculture pumps, waiving exam fees of students in schools and colleges, and deploying water tankers for the next six months.

The move to declare the talukas drought-hit came on the day the Devendra Fadnavis government completed four years. “It is a formidable challenge as we are heading for a severe drought in Maharashtra,” The Indian Express quoted the chief minister as saying. “Poor rain coupled with a long dry spell leading to crop losses adversely impacted 151 talukas in the state.”

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan criticised the exclusion of some talukas from the list. “20,000 villages in 201 talukas are drought-hit,” he tweeted. “But drought has been declared only in 151 talukas. When will drought be declared in the remaining 50 talukas?”