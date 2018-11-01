Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that no one has the power to abolish reservations for historically repressed classes, PTI reported. Kumar said those who make statements against quotas give rise to tensions in the society.

“Some people wish to give rise to tensions and differences in the society,” Kumar said while addressing workers of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at a conclave in Gaya. “[BR] Ambedkar’s [draft of] Constitution was approved by the Constituent Assembly. The provision for reservation was made to help the marginalised sections join the social mainstream.”

The chief minister said those who speak of doing away with reservation never had any role in bringing in quotas. “I wish to make it clear that nobody has the power to do away with reservation. People like us are ready to make all sacrifices for this cause,” he added.

The Janata Dal (United) chief said his party introduced reservation for Scheduled Castes in village panchayats in 2006 and reserved 50% seats for women.

Earlier this month, a man, unhappy over the reservation policy, hurled a slipper at Kumar during an event in Patna. The footwear missed the chief minister.