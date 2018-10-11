The Patna Police took a man into custody on Thursday for hurling a slipper at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an event, The Hindu reported. The footwear missed the chief minister.

Janata Dal (United) members beat up the man, identified as Chandan Kumar Tiwari from Bihar’s Aurangabad district. He also shouted slogans against Kumar.

“I had registered my protest against the discriminatory reservation policy which helps the better off among the SCs, STs, and OBCs, even as the poorest of the poor among the Dalits have been left to fend for themselves,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.