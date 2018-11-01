One black box from from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea soon after taking off on Monday has been recovered, AFP reported. All 189 people aboard the flight, which took off from Jakarta and was headed for Pangkal Pinang city on the Bangka Island, are feared dead.

“We found one of the black boxes,” chief of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, Soerjanto Tjahjono, was quoted as saying. The black box is crucial as it will help establish the reason for the crash.

“We dug and we got the black box” from debris in the mud on the sea floor, a diver named Hendra said, according to Reuters. He said it was orange in colour and intact. It is not yet clear if it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit video recorder, both of which are usually known as black boxes.

Rescuers have collected debris and human remains from the sea, but the fuselage is yet to be recovered.