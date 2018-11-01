The government announced on Thursday that it collected Rs 1,00,710 crore as Goods and Services Tax in October. This is only the second time the tax collection crossed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Of the total revenue collected, Rs 16,464 crore was collected as central GST, Rs 22,826 crore as state GST, Rs 53,419 crore as integrated GST and Rs 8,000 crore as cesses, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“The success of GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in a tweet.

The revenue collected in October was 6.64% higher than the September revenue, the ministry said. The government had collected Rs 94,442 crore in September and Rs 93,690 crore in August.

“The states which achieved extra-ordinary growth in total taxes collected from the state assesses include Kerala (44%), Jharkhand (20%), Rajasthan (14%), Uttarakhand (13%) and Maharashtra (11%),” the statement added.

The Goods and Services Tax came into effect on July 1, 2017. The new indirect tax system was India’s biggest-ever tax reform, subsuming a range of central and state taxes.