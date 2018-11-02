The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that firecrackers can be burst in the state from 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Diwali, PTI reported. People in the state will celebrate Diwali on November 6.

“Based on the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu government permits bursting of crackers between 6 am and 7 am, and 7 pm and 8 pm,” said a release issued by the state government. It asked people to burst firecrackers with low decibel and pollution levels and to avoid exploding them near hospitals and places of worship.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will monitor the air quality a week before and after the festival in all the corporation limits.

The Supreme Court on October 23 allowed firecrackers to be burst only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government approached the top court seeking a change in the timing since a few states celebrate the festival in the morning. The Supreme Court then modified its earlier order and confirmed that the timing to burst firecrackers would be changed in southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

During Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, people will be allowed to burst crackers between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am, the top court had said in its October 23 order, adding that only green crackers can be used in the National Capital Region, which is reeling under severe pollution.