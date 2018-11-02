Indian indices surged in early trade on Friday on the back of gains in shares of oil marketing companies, as well as positive cues from other Asian markets. At 10.22 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 540.60 points up at 34,972.57. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was up 169.55 points at 10,550.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer on both indices. The other top gainers on the Sensex in the morning were Hero Motocorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki. The biggest losers were Wipro and Coal India.

Apart from Yes Bank, the stocks which rose the most on the Nifty were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Eicher Motors, Hero Motorcorp and Mahindra & Mahindra. The stocks which declined the most were Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Coal India.

The Indian rupee opened 35 paise higher against the United States dollar at 73.10 on Friday. It was trading at 72.90 against the dollar at 10.19 am.