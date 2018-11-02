Unidentified gunmen on Friday shot dead hardline Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was often referred to as the “father of Taliban”, in Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

Haq, a former senator, was the leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami. He also led the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akora Khattak, Dawn reported.

The gunmen on a motorcycle fired indiscriminately on the vehicle Haq was travelling in. He was grievously wounded and died on his way to the hospital. Haq’s driver and guard were injured in the attack. Haq’s body is being shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Dawn reported, quoting TV reports.

More details are awaited.