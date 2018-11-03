Drivers working with Ola and Uber in Mumbai resumed services on Saturday morning after temporarily calling off their strike and giving the firms an ultimatum until November 15 to meet their demands, The Hindu reported. The announcement followed a meeting between the stakeholders and Maharashtra minister Diwakar Raote at the Mantralaya on Friday night.

The strike, that continued for 12 days, was called off to avoid “inconveniencing customers during Diwali”, the Ola and Uber drivers’ union said. The drivers will be given a profit under a Diwali incentive scheme, The Indian Express quoted Maharashtra Rajya Kamgar Sangh member Sachin Bhonsle as saying. Uber will give each driver an incentive of Rs 825 for every two trips and Rs 20,000 for every 45 trips as part of the Diwali scheme.

The protesting drivers have demanded a new price-per-kilometre fare chart that will factor an increase in fuel rates and better incentives. “We want an increase in the minimum base fares,” Sudhir Bhosale, Maharashtra Rajya Kamgar Sangh member, said. “Which means, the minimum base fares would increase to Rs 12 per km for micro cars, Rs 15 per km for sedans and Rs 19 per km for sports utility vehicles. The companies also promised to compensate us on the losses incurred during the protest.”

“We are relieved that driver partners in the city can now get back behind the wheel without fear, to earn their livelihoods like before,” Ola said in a statement, according to The Times of India. “Millions of customers in the city have been inconvenienced over the past few days without access to their choice of mobility.”