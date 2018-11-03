A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge moves SC against Centre’s decision to send CBI chief on leave: Neither the government nor the Central Vigilance Commission has the power to curtail Alok Verma’s tenure, he said. RSS and religious leaders pressing for ordinance on Ram temple construction, says Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said ‘nobody wants any kind of unnecessary confrontation’ and pointed out that the RSS has only articulated its sentiments. Zika strains in Jaipur do not have mutations linked to fetal microcephaly, says health ministry: The government said 159 Zika cases have been confirmed in Rajasthan so far. Attempts being made to revive insurgency in Punjab, Assam through ‘external linkages’, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat called for immediate action to tackle the situation in the northern state. Prohibitory orders imposed in four areas near Sabarimala temple ahead of its reopening: Officials said a significantly larger number of police personnel will be deployed to the site to avoid any incidents of violence. In Karnataka bye-polls, Ballari records 64% turnout; 61% vote in Shivamogga, nearly 54% in Mandya: Among the Assembly constituencies, 81.58% voter turnout was recorded in Jamkhandi and 73.71% in Ramanagara. MJ Akbar’s latest accuser stands by her rape claims after he said it was a ‘consensual relationship’: Journalist Pallavi Gogoi criticised the BJP leader for failing to ‘take responsibility for his abuse’ of her and other women. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law joins Congress: Sanjay Singh Masani accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting dynasty politics. Delhi BJP leader files criminal defamation complaint against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Shivling’ remark: The Congress legislator called the case frivolous and hoped the court would dismiss it. ‘Man-eating tigress’ Avni killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal forest: The Maharashtra Forest department had hired a private marksman Shafat Ali Khan to carry out the hunting operation.