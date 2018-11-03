The big news: Mallikarjun Kharge moves top court in support of CBI chief, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The RSS is pushing for ordinance on Ram temple, said Ram Madhav, and Zika strains in Jaipur do not have fetal microcephaly mutations.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge moves SC against Centre’s decision to send CBI chief on leave: Neither the government nor the Central Vigilance Commission has the power to curtail Alok Verma’s tenure, he said.
- RSS and religious leaders pressing for ordinance on Ram temple construction, says Ram Madhav: The BJP national general secretary said ‘nobody wants any kind of unnecessary confrontation’ and pointed out that the RSS has only articulated its sentiments.
- Zika strains in Jaipur do not have mutations linked to fetal microcephaly, says health ministry: The government said 159 Zika cases have been confirmed in Rajasthan so far.
- Attempts being made to revive insurgency in Punjab, Assam through ‘external linkages’, says Army chief: General Bipin Rawat called for immediate action to tackle the situation in the northern state.
- Prohibitory orders imposed in four areas near Sabarimala temple ahead of its reopening: Officials said a significantly larger number of police personnel will be deployed to the site to avoid any incidents of violence.
- In Karnataka bye-polls, Ballari records 64% turnout; 61% vote in Shivamogga, nearly 54% in Mandya: Among the Assembly constituencies, 81.58% voter turnout was recorded in Jamkhandi and 73.71% in Ramanagara.
- MJ Akbar’s latest accuser stands by her rape claims after he said it was a ‘consensual relationship’: Journalist Pallavi Gogoi criticised the BJP leader for failing to ‘take responsibility for his abuse’ of her and other women.
- Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law joins Congress: Sanjay Singh Masani accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting dynasty politics.
- Delhi BJP leader files criminal defamation complaint against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Shivling’ remark: The Congress legislator called the case frivolous and hoped the court would dismiss it.
- ‘Man-eating tigress’ Avni killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal forest: The Maharashtra Forest department had hired a private marksman Shafat Ali Khan to carry out the hunting operation.