Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of state party chief Kamal Nath and Assembly election campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia, PTI reported.

“Madhya Pradesh needs [Kamal] Nath not Shivraj [Chouhan], who has been chief minister for 13 years,” The Indian Express quoted Masani as saying in New Delhi. He also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting dynasty politics.

“Thirteen years are enough, others should also get a chance,” Masani said, according to the Hindustan Times. He added that Kamal Nath will work for the development of Madhya Pradesh the way he has done for his parliamentary constituency Chindwara.

Masani said he should not be projected as Chouhan’s family member but only as his relative. “My name is Sanjay Singh Masani, my family lineage and ‘gotra’ are different,” he added.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28. On Friday, the BJP released its first list of 177 candidates. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest the elections from Budhni.