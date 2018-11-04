A suspected militant was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening, Greater Kashmir reported quoting police.

Police said joint forces were conducting a cordon and search Operation in Khudpora village around 7 pm on Saturday. As they were approaching a house, two suspected militants who were hiding opened fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter.

Kashmir Zone Police said the body of one militant has been retrieved. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the incident. The suspected militant is yet to be identified.

An unidentified police official said security forces are still searching the area.