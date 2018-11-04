A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday to meet the families of five Bengali Hindus who were killed in Tinsukia district last week.

The delegation is led by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien. Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra are also part of the delegation, reported PTI. An unidentified senior TMC leader said the delegation will travel to Tinsukia from Dibrugarh.

“This is a humanitarian visit,” O’ Brien said. “This is a visit to stand with the grieving families.”

The delegation’s visit comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack and asked if it was “the outcome of recent NRC development”.

On Thursday, unidentified gunmen suspected to be members of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) killed five people and injured one in the district’s Kherbari village. Earlier in the day, police personnel detained its leader Jiten Dutta in connection with the attack. The militant group, however, has denied its role in the attack.

The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation called for a 12-hour shutdown in Tinsukia and other parts of the state on Friday, while the Congress called for a shutdown in Cachar district. In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress staged protests in several parts of the state on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that “inflammatory statements” by political leaders and a section of the news media and social media had led to the killings.