A hospital worker and four other men raped a minor girl who was being treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Bareilly on Saturday, ANI reported. The girl was being treated for a snake bite and was the only patient in the ICU at the time, according to NDTV.

A first information report was filed and police are examining CCTV footage. “She narrated the incident after she was shifted to the general ward,” senior police officer A Singh said.

The girl told her grandmother that when she fought the men, they gagged her, tied her up and raped her, NDTV reported. All the men are now missing.