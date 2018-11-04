The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 155 candidates for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The party will field former Union minister Suresh Pachouri from Bhojpur and leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh from Churhat.

The party has also given tickets to former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s son Jaivardhan Singh, who will contest from Raghogarh, and brother Lashman Singh from Chachoura constituency, PTI reported.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had released its first list of 177 candidates on Friday, with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to contest from Budhni. Elections for the 230 Assembly constituencies of the state will be held on November 28.