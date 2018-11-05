Around 2,300 security personnel, including a 20-member commando team and 100 women, have been deployed in areas around Sabarimala temple in Kerala as the hill shrine is set to open at 5 pm on Monday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” puja and close at 10 pm, PTI reported. This will be the second time the temple opens since the Supreme Court order in September allowing women of all ages to entry into the shrine.

On October 17, the temple opened to the public for the first time since the court’s order but protestors had gathered to prevent women aged between 10 and 50 from entering its premises. The shrine closed on October 22 after the monthly rituals were completed, but not a single woman of menstruating age was able to enter it. The Kerala Police said they have arrested over 3,731 people and registered 545 cases in connection with the violence.

Several devotees began the trek from Nilakkal base camp to the hill shrine on Monday morning. “There is adequate police deployment here,” Nilakkal base camp in-charge Manjunath H told ANI. “We are not restricting the movement of devotees.”

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of four or more people have been in force in Sannidhanam, Nilakkal, Elavungal and Pamba areas of Sabarimala for 72 hours since Saturday. Pathnamithitta Superintendent of Police T Narayanan told PTI that arrangements have been made to ensure security of devotees. Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said so far no women between the ages of 10 and 50 have approached police for protection to visit the temple.

However, the Pandalam royal family, which is associated with the Ayyappa temple, said it was saddened by the the heavy security deployed in and around Sabarimala. The family said it will hold a “prayer yagna” against the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Meanwhile, Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena which is protesting the Supreme Court verdict, said, “Like police, we are also fully prepared”. Easwar was arrested twice in October in connection with the protests in and around Sabarimala and is currently out on bail.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have criticised the Left government for the heavy police cordon at the temple. “No other temple in the country might have faced such an ignominy,” state BJP chief PS Sreedharan Pillai told the Hindustan Times. “Devotees will have to go through five check posts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is in hurry to allow women to the temple and he will be fully responsible for its outcome also.”

On Sunday, a group of Hindu outfits sent a letter to media houses requesting them to not send women journalists to cover the protests at the temple. “The whole issue is about the adamant stand of the state government in forcibly bringing in young women aged between 10 and 50 years which is against the age-old traditions and customs of the Sabarimala Temple,” the letter said. “Even the entry of women journalists from media belonging to this age group as part of their job is also likely to aggravate the situation.”

However, Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behara dismissed the reports and said there was no bar on the entry of journalists.