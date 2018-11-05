The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region worsened on Monday with the pollution level falling under the “severe” category. The Air Quality Index in RK Puram area recorded PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) levels at 426 and PM10 at 351, according to data recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board. In Chandni Chowk, while PM2.5 was recorded at 491, PM10 was read at 444.

The air quality in Anand Vihar area in the national Capital recorded PM2.5 349 and PM10 level was said to be at 328. The PM2.5 level around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 336, while PM10 was at 301. Visibility on the roads was low in the morning, reports said.

The air quality deteriorated in Delhi a day after it had marginally improved. The overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 209 at 12 pm on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research on Saturday had predicted that air quality will deteriorate from Monday in the city.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research, better known as SAFAR, said pollution rose in Delhi due to stubble burning from the neighbouring states. “As expected there is a significant intrusion of bio-mass generated pollution in Delhi which is increasing pollution levels and made it very poor in spite of moderate surface wind speed,” an unidentified official of Safar told PTI. “The contribution of stubble burning to pollution in the national capital is expected to be 24% on Monday.”

The levels of benzene, a carcinogen, have also increased over the last week, according to a report in The Indian Express. Nitrogen dioxide, the most common source of which is combustion of petrol and diesel, has been on the rise over the past week during morning and evening peak traffic hours.

A 10-day ‘Clean Air Campaign’ from November 1 to November 10 has also been launched to monitor and report polluting activities. A total penalty of Rs 80 lakh was imposed on violators on Friday and Saturday by teams monitoring implementation of measures. The teams visited parts of Delhi and Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.