The Archaeological Survey of India has prohibited Muslims from offering namaz at the mosque located at the premises of the Taj Mahal in Agra on all days except Fridays, reported The Times of India on Monday.

ASI officials on Sunday allegedly locked the tank used by devotees to wash themselves before offering namaz.

ASI (Agra circle) Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarankar told the newspaper that the move was “as per the order of the Supreme Court”. “Namaz can only be offered on Fridays and that, too, by local residents only,” he added.

However, the Supreme Court in July ordered that only Agra residents would be allowed to offer namaz inside the Taj Mahal complex on Fridays. The court observed the 16th century monument was one of the seven wonders of the world, and should be preserved.

The Taj Mahal is closed on Fridays to the general public. The city’s residents are allowed to offer namaz at the mosque between noon and 2 pm on Fridays after showing identity proof. On other days, visitors who have bought an entry ticket are allowed to offer namaz at the mosque as well.

In January, the Agra additional district magistrate had barred non-residents of the city from offering prayers at the mosque citing security reasons. Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, had challenged this order in the Supreme Court, calling it illegal and arbitrary.

Zaidi said there was no reason to prohibit residents from offering namaz on other days and accused both the state and the central government of having an “anti-Muslim” mindset. He said he would meet ASI officials to discuss the matter.