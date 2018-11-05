Congress MLA and Mizoram Assembly Speaker Hiphei on Monday resigned from his post as well as from the party, ANI reported. The state is set to have Assembly elections on November 28.

Hiphei said on Sunday that he would submit his resignation to Deputy Speaker Lalrinawma and his resignation from the Congress to state president and Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, The Telegraph reported. Hiphei was elected from Palak constituency in Siaha district in 2013.

Initially, the Congress had included Hiphei as its official candidate from Palak but dropped him after six members of the Mara Autonomous District Council opposed the candidature. The party named KT Rokhaw its official candidate for Palak.

Four Congress legislators have resigned since September. Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigned from the state Cabinet after the Congress issued him a showcause notice over reports that he could join another party. Congress general secretary Lalrinliana Sailo quit the party and joined the Mizo National Front on October 3.

BD Chakma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and will contest from Tuichawng, while Hmingdailova Khiangte will fight from his home constituency of Tuirial as an Independent.