state news

Mizoram Congress vice-president and state Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigns from cabinet

The party had served him a show-cause notice after reports that other parties had asked him to join them ahead of Assembly elections.

by 
R Lalzirliana/Facebook

Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana resigned from the state Cabinet on Friday, two days after the Congress party issued him a show-cause notice over reports that he could join another party, reported the Hindustan Times. Lalzirliana, the state vice president of the party, also held other portfolios including power and electricity and rural development.

Lalzirliana, who represents Tawi seat in the state capital Aizawl, told the newspaper that he is still a member of the Congress, and refused to share reasons for his resignation from the Cabinet.

Congress Legislature Party secretary Lalrinmawia Ralte said Lalzirliana was reportedly unhappy with the government’s failure to turn Saitual division falling under his constituency into a new district despite earlier assurances by senior leaders. “He said he has to listen to his people,” said Ralte.

The state goes to polls later this year. The Congress had issued him a show-cause notice on Wednesday after different political parties allegedly approached Lalzirliana, and one – the Mizo National Front – even included him in a list of official poll candidates, reported The Indian Express. The Mizo National Front is the largest opposition party in the state.

The show-cause notice had asked Lalzirliana to clarify his stand over his alleged alliance with the opposition party, which had “perplexed” the state Congress. A day later, he said he had served the party throughout his life and that the notice had “deeply pained” him.

Meanwhile, Mizo National Front President Zoram Thanga said the party has held several rounds of discussions with Lalzirliana. “There is every likelihood of him contesting the next polls under our banner,” said Thanga.

