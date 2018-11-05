A train ran over three railway workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Monday, PTI reported. Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar said the gangmen – whose job is to repair and maintain tracks – were working between Sandila and Umartali stations when the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express ran over them.

“The three gangmen were reportedly drilling on the track without any prior block,” Northern Railways said in a statement. Those involved in repair or maintenance work on the tracks require prior blocks from the concerned zones that ensure they are not caught between two approaching trains.

Kumar said senior officials visited the spot and an investigation has been ordered.

Last month, at least 62 people were killed during a Dussehra event near Amritsar when two trains drove through a crowd standing on the tracks.