A court in Delhi on Monday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, PTI reported. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal cited lack of evidence while providing relief to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

Dikshit’s political secretary Pawan Khera had filed the case after Kejriwal allegedly made defamatory comments about Dikshit in October 2012, when she was the chief minister. Khera, who is a Congress spokesperson now, had accused Kejriwal of using objectionable language while talking about Dikshit during a television show on a power tariff hike.

The following year, Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court seeking to quash the summons he was issued in the case and the subsequent proceedings.