Security forces and suspected militants exchanged fire in Bakoora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, the police said.

The Army, the police’s Special Operations Group and the Central Reserve Police Force have launched a cordon and search operation, reported Rising Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police K Poswal said security forces were searching the cordoned area for the suspected militants, reported ANI. “In [the] initial stages, a cordon was being led [and] a few rounds of gunshots were exchanged,” he added.

Exchange of fire between Security forces & #terrorists at Bakoora area of #Ganderbal. Area under cordon. Details will follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 5, 2018