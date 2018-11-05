Four persons were injured when a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Maharasthra’s Thane district on Monday, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The incident forced the Central Railway to stop train services between Ambernath and Badlapur – which are part of the Mumbai suburban train network – between 3.53 pm and 4.20 pm as a precautionary measure, said Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil Udasi.

A fire department official said fire engines and tankers were deployed at around 2 pm to douse the blaze at the Persia Chemical Factory in Ambernath. “There were 13 workers inside the factory at the time of the fire and all started running when it broke out,” said Senior Inspector KG Chavan. “The [four] injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are out of danger.”

The fire is under control and cooling operations are under way, said Chavan.

#JUSTIN | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory close to @Central_Railway track between Badlapur and Ambernath. Down line services have been stopped due to heavy smoke. More details awaited.@drmmumbaicr @PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/y5kiRRsQ3v — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) November 5, 2018