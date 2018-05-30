A major fire that broke out at a rubber warehouse in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar locality on Tuesday evening was doused on Wednesday with the help of the Indian Air Force, PTI reported. The Delhi Police have arrested Sanjay Saini, the owner of the warehouse.

Earlier in the day, a medium-lift Mi17V5 helicopter fitted with Bambi buckets – a specialised bucket suspended from a cable that is used for aerial firefighting – was flown from the Air Force station in Palam to Malviya Nagar to spray water.

“Around midnight, a request was received at Western Air Command headquarters for containing a fire at Malviya Nagar,” the Air Force said in a statement. “A MLH class helicopter airborne from Sarsawa did a recce and landed at Palam. Thereafter, the helicopter left with a Bambi bucket to contain the fire.”

#SavingLives : Indian Air Force launches a #MLH class helicopter for Fire Fighting Operations with Bambi Buckets from AFS Palam to contain fire at #MalviyaNagar , New Delhi, Today.

At least 70 fire tenders were used to contain the fire, Hindustan Times quoted a fire officer as saying. Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg, who fell unconscious during firefighting operations on Tuesday night, said he was now stable.