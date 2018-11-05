A special tribunal in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced two people to death for committing crimes against humanity and aiding Pakistan during the 1971 war for the country’s liberation, PTI reported. The two, who are in their 60s, are absconding.

“They will be hanged by neck until they are dead,” ruled Mohammad Shahinur Islam, the chairperson of the three-judge International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh.

One of the convicts is Liakat Ali, the former president of the Awami League in the Lakhai sub-district in Kishorganj. The other man has been identified as Aminul. In May 2016, the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for them. They were indicted in November 2016, NewsNext Bangladesh reported.

Prosecutors had charged the men with the murder of around 100 people, mostly minority Hindus, in their neighbourhood during the war. The tribunal has so far sentenced 53 people to death for committing crimes during the 1971 war, most of them from the Jamaat-e-Islami extremist group. The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has upheld seven of the death sentences granted by the tribunal.