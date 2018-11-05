Andhra Pradesh will have a separate High Court from January 1, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered on Monday, PTI reported. The state has shared a High Court in Hyderabad with Telangana since 2014, when it was bifurcated.

The court will function from a temporary structure till a permanent building comes up in the Justice City complex in the state capital Amaravati. The Supreme Court said the temporary structure will be ready by December 15.

Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that since all requirements for the proposed court have been fulfilled, there was no embargo on issuing a notification providing the two states with their own high courts. “We expect such a notification to be issued by January 1, 2019, so that the two High Courts start functioning separately and High Court of Andhra Pradesh also starts functioning in the new building at the earliest,” said the judges.

The top court said judges from the High Court in Hyderabad who who are moving to the new High Court are satisfied with the facilities in the temporary building.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government, said the state will hire villas in Amaravati to house the judges till their residences in the Justice City complex are ready.