The Centre on Wednesday notified the creation of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh with its principal seat in the upcoming capital city Amaravati on January 1, 2019, reported Bar and Bench. The Supreme Court had in November ordered that the state’s separate High Court should come into operation on that date. The state has shared a High Court in Hyderabad with Telangana since 2014, when it was bifurcated.

The court will function from a temporary structure till a permanent building comes up in the Justice City complex in Amaravati. The new High Court will be India’s 25th. The court will have 16 judges, led by Ramesh Ranganathan, who is currently the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Ten judges of the common High Court will remain in the Telangana High Court.

Issuing their order in November, Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan had said that since all requirements for the proposed court have been fulfilled, there was no embargo on issuing a notification providing the two states with their own high courts.

The top court had said judges from the High Court in Hyderabad who will move to the new High Court are satisfied with the facilities in the temporary building.